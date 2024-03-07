Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.71

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 200012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,925,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.