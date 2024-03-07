Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. 206,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,863. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $60.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

