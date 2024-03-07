Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,154. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

