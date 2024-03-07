Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $190.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $113.64 and a twelve month high of $191.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.97.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

