Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Gartner by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $469.22 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $474.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.