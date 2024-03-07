Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 7,847 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.