Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $248.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a 200 day moving average of $251.89.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

