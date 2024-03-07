Scotiabank Cuts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $139.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $141.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of FNV opened at $109.46 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,351,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,574,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,750,000 after purchasing an additional 992,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,218,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after buying an additional 895,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

