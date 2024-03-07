Scotiabank Trims Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Target Price to $6.00

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 395.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.36. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

