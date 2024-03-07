Scott Michael Rajeski Sells 24,913 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,736.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Latham Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 797,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 658,280 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Latham Group

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.