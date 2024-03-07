Sei Investments Co. Acquires 56,247 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $53,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

