Sei Investments Co. Buys 34,393 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 34,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $48,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $116.49 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

