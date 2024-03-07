Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $54,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after acquiring an additional 394,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,787,000 after purchasing an additional 623,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $80.76 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

