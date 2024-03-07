Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.82% of Arrow Electronics worth $55,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

