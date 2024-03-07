Sei Investments Co. Has $48.73 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $48,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.5 %

CP stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $88.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

