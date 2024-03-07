Sei Investments Co. Has $49.53 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $49,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,570,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,986,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 153,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.



