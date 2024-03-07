Sei Investments Co. Has $52.24 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of HubSpot worth $52,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $610.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.07 and a twelve month high of $660.00.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

