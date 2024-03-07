Sei Investments Co. Has $61.32 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Essex Property Trust worth $61,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 49,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESS opened at $242.87 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average is $227.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

