Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,051 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.9 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $152.55 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

