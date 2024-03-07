SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,250,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 358,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

