Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B Stock Performance

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Thursday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT B has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($0.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33.

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT B

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

