ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Cut by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 0.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $744.30. The company had a trading volume of 331,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,441. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $750.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

