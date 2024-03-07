Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 23,111 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,727,000 after buying an additional 119,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,328,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,413,000 after buying an additional 728,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $92,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after buying an additional 985,940 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,165,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,318,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

