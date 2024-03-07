Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.14 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 23.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 64.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after acquiring an additional 638,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of GSK by 28.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,479 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

