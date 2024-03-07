Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 375.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,137 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 26.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after purchasing an additional 949,655 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $77,518.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,995.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 3.1 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. Wedbush boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

