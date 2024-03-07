Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

