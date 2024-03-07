Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 77,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

COP stock opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

