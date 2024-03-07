Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAP Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $190.68 on Thursday. SAP SE has a one year low of $113.64 and a one year high of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.