Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

