Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Align Technology stock opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

