Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
Shine Justice Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.
Shine Justice Company Profile
