Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Expands By 5.8%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hypera Stock Performance

Shares of HYPMY opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Hypera has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Hypera alerts:

About Hypera

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.