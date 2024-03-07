Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Expands By 5.8%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hypera Stock Performance
Shares of HYPMY opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Hypera has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99.
About Hypera
