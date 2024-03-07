Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Rises By 9.3%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ideanomics Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $16.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideanomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ideanomics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 297,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,482,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ideanomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 204,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ideanomics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 163,963 shares in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

