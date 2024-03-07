Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Tops $532.30 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $532.30 million and $36.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,339.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00633136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00055394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00217028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00158289 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,699,505,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,673,406,483 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

