SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SGMA opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

