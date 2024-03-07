Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

