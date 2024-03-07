SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.99

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $177.34, with a volume of 5790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after acquiring an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after buying an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

