Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE SIX opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.