SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
SKY Network Television Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.
About SKY Network Television
