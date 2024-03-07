SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 155,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 413,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SKYT

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163 in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 233,360 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 17.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 869,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 117,081 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.