Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 30.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

