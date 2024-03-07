SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. Sells 2,394 Shares

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $51,782.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,938.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $367.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

