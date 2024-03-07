Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.