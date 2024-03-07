Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 8th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Featured Articles

