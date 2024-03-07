Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAH opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

