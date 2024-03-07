Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Director Pincus & Co. Warburg Sells 16,594,363 Shares of Stock

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sotera Health Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SHC stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 2.16.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sotera Health
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sotera Health
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.