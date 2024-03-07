Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Director Pincus & Co. Warburg Sells 16,594,363 Shares of Stock

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHC stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sotera Health by 428.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

