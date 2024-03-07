Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

