SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.76

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 763127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

