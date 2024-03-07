SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFI. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 182.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFI stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

