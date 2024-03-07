SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after buying an additional 223,449 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,614,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,642,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after buying an additional 299,484 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.